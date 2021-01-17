Gravitas Plus: Pakistan's high-profile assassins. Have you heard of the ISI? Pakistan calls it an Intelligence wing. In reality, it is a death squad. The ISI has been linked to 5000+ disappearances … More

Gravitas Plus: Pakistan's high-profile assassins.

Have you heard of the ISI? Pakistan calls it an Intelligence wing. In reality, it is a death squad. The ISI has been linked to 5000+ disappearances in Balochistan, mysterious deaths in Western countries, the murder of an Indian diplomat, and the plot to assassinate of an Afghan President. Palki Sharma Upadhyay tells you all you need about the hit squad.