The Origins of Divine Mercy Sunday | EWTN News Nightly

Celebrating Divine Mercy Sunday Mass at the Church of the Holy Spirit in Rome, the Holy Father says we can receive mercy through God's forgiveness of our sins, but only if we accept his love and peace, will we be able to offer something new to the world. Divine Mercy Sunday all started from a small convent in Krakow, Poland. The devotion has spread worldwide thanks to Saint Faustina Kowalska. She was part of the congregation of the Sisters of Our Lady of Mercy and had a vision of Jesus Christ. Jesus asked Sister Faustina to represent his Divine Mercy being poured out from his Sacred Heart in a painting with the inscription, "Jesus I Trust in You." He also asked for the establishment of the feast of the Divine Mercy on the first Sunday after Easter. In 1937, after another vision, Saint Faustina predicted that the feast of Divine Mercy would eventually be celebrated in Rome. She pictured a large crowd attending the feast with the Holy Father and all the clergy. Her vision came true in 2000 during the Jubilee Year when Pope Saint John Paul II established Divine Mercy Sunday and canonized Saint Faustina Kowalska. And on April 2, 2005, Pope Saint John Paul II died on the vigil of Divine Mercy Sunday. Rome Correspondent, Colm Flynn reports.