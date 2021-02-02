Blessed Iustus Takayama Ukon - February 3 joraymontecristo Blessed Iustus Takayama Ukon (高山右近) or Dom Justo Takayama (born Hikogorō Shigetomo) (1552 – 3 or 5 February 1615) was a Japanese … More

Blessed Iustus Takayama Ukon (高山右近) or Dom Justo Takayama (born Hikogorō Shigetomo) (1552 – 3 or 5 February 1615) was a Japanese Roman Catholic kirishitan daimyō and samurai who lived during the Sengoku period that witnessed anti-religious sentiment] He abandoned his status to devote himself to his faith and was exiled to Manila where he lived a life of holiness until his death. Ukon had been baptized into the faith in 1564 when he was twelve though over time neglected his faith due to his actions as a samurai, but later rekindled his faith just after his coming-of-age ritual.



His cause for sainthood began when he was declared a Servant of God. Reports in 2014 indicated that he would be beatified sometime in 2015 but Pope Francis later approved it on 21 January 2016; the beatification celebration occurred on 7 February 2017 in Osaka with Cardinal Angelo Amato presiding over the beatification on the pope's behalf.