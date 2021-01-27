OPEN LINE TUESDAY - Jan 26, 2021- Fr. Wade Menezes - Topic: Detachment Fr. Wade Menezes, CPM shares his wisdom on Faith, Family and Fellowship Today's Topic: Detachment and the Spiritual Life Call -… More

OPEN LINE TUESDAY - Jan 26, 2021- Fr. Wade Menezes - Topic: Detachment



Fr. Wade Menezes, CPM shares his wisdom on Faith, Family and Fellowship Today's Topic: Detachment and the Spiritual Life Call - 1- 833-288- EWTN (3986) or 205-271-2985