Anti-Catholic Cardinal Cupich On His Way To Rome?

Francis received Chicago Cardinal Blase Cupich on January 30, perhaps in order to discuss with him an appointment as the Prefect of the Congregation for Bishops, CatholicNewsAgency.com has learned (February 3).Cupich would replace neoconservative Cardinal Marc Ouellet, 76, who quickly adapted to the Francis party line. CatholicNewsAgency also heard that a Chicago-born Augustinian missionary in Peru, Chiclayo Bishop Robert Francis Prevost, is a possible choice.However, Francis leans more towards Cupich to give a message “regarding the [abominable] type of bishops he wants for the Church.” Pro-choice Cupich is among the worst cardinals in the already awful College of Cardinals. The Congregation of Bishops is very important for deciding most episcopal nominations.