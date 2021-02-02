Ps 68:14-19

As for me, my prayer is to Thee, O Lord; for the time of Thy good pleasure, O God. In the multitude of Thy mercy hear me, in the truth of Thy salvation. Draw me out of the mire, that I may not stick fast: deliver me from them that hate me, and out of the deep waters. Let not the tempest of water drown me, nor the deep water swallow me up, nor the pit close its mouth over me. Hear me, O Lord, for Thy mercy is kind; look upon me according to the multitude of Thy tender mercies. Turn not away Thy face from Thy servant: for I am in trouble. Hear me speedily. Attend to my soul and deliver it. Save me because of my enemies.