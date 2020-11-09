Clicks50
10 years in Korea: How Opus Dei has influenced my life
10 Years in Korea
In this video made in July 2019, four South Koreans talk about how the spirit of Opus Dei has influenced their own lives and families.
Four people tell their own experience during the last years attending means of formation of Opus Dei.
PERSONAL TESTIMONIES11/08/2020
