Faithful Catholics in Poland stand up to rioters trying to vandalize statues, churches

lifesitenews Large groups of Polish young people who never knew Communist oppression but have been steeped since birth in a toxic brew of pop culture and cultural Marxism have taken to the streets … More

lifesitenews Large groups of Polish young people who never knew Communist oppression but have been steeped since birth in a toxic brew of pop culture and cultural Marxism have taken to the streets to protest. They have interrupted Masses and are screaming blasphemies and obscenities during the liturgy. But thank God that Poland's faithful Catholic men, real men, men who accept fatherhood, are putting their own bodies between the leftist onslaught of the churches and monuments of their ancestors.