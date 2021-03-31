Clicks1
Scripture and Tradition with Fr. Mitch Pacwa, SJ
Fr. Mitch, in his LIVE Bible Study, addresses the science vs. religion challenges that many modern Christians are confronted with; by reminding us, that acceptance of the authority of God doesn’t mean rejecting modern science.
