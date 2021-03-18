the Catholic Church does not have a Pope. There is a state of sede vacante !

What should a true Catholic bishop, priest and sincere believer do today?

The Byzantine Catholic Patriarchate (BCP) is a community of monks, priests and bishops living in monasteries. The BCP is headed by Patriarch Elijah with two Secretary Bishops, +Timothy and +Methodius. The BCP arose from the need to defend the fundamental Christian truths against heresies and apostasy. It does not recognize pseudo Pope Bergoglio and is not subordinate to him.



Subscribe to BCP newsletters

The papal office has been occupied and the Catholic Church headed by the greatest archheretic of all time, Jorge Bergoglio, so-called Francis. He promotes idolatry (2019), legalization of sodomite unions (2020) and chipping (2020). Those who submit to him betray Christ and the way of salvation and are on the path to eternal damnation. It is a paradox that whoever tells the truth about Bergoglio in Catholic circles is immediately branded as the greatest enemy of the Church. Many Catholics believe that defending Francis Bergoglio they defend Jesus Christ. However, the exact opposite is true today. He who defends the archheretic Francis opposes Christ. As the papacy is occupied by a heretic,This state lasts as long as the heretic occupies the office. In no case can a Judas and traitor of Christ be the visible representative of Christ.When the Apostle Peter confessed the divinity of Christ (Mt 16:16), Jesus named him, on the basis of this confession, as the rock. Every successor of Peter is to be the rock that represents and protects orthodox doctrine. However, if the one who holds Peter’s office proclaims heretical teachings instead, he is under God’s anathema – expulsion from the Church of Christ (Gal 1:8-9).If he wants to save his soul, he must obey the teachings of Jesus Christ, and therefore cannot obey or submit to the archheretic Bergoglio.+ ElijahPatriarch of the Byzantine Catholic Patriarchate+ Methodius OSBMr + Timothy OSBMrSecretary Bishops16 March 2021