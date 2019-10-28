Pro-Abort Joe Biden denied Holy Communion

FLORENCE, S.C. – Former Vice President Joe Biden, a candidate for the Democratic nomination in the 2020 presidential race, was denied Holy Communion on Sunday morning at a Florence church.
Father Robert E. Morey of Saint Anthony Catholic Church confirmed Monday afternoon that he had denied the presidential candidate Holy Communion because of his stance on abortion. Biden, a lifelong Catholic, had attended the church's 9 a.m. Mass.
"Sadly, this past Sunday, I had to refuse Holy Communion to former Vice President Joe Biden," Morey told the Morning News via email. “Holy Communion signifies we are one with God, each other and the Church. Our actions should reflect that. Any public figure who advocates for abortion places himself or herself outside of Church teaching.”
Morey said that as a priest, it is his responsibility to minister to those souls entrusted to his care and that he must do so in even the most difficult situations.
“I will keep Mr. Biden in my prayers," Morey added.
Read full article by Matthew Christian!SCNOW here.
Sadly? Biden a lifelong Catholic?? Biden is a satanic child molesting demon.
You have no sadness over lost souls? You don't believe he is granted his next breath in order to convert to the truth? You don't believe that baptism has marked his soul?
News that, unsurprisingly, has been largely ignored by the mainstream media. It will be interesting to see if Fr.. Morey remains as pastor or if he's reassinged to some Ebola-stricken parish in the war-torn wilds of Africa.
I think it literally just broke an hour ago. If the mainstream media can turn it into an attack on the Catholic church you can be sure it will be everywhere.
Very true Jungerheld My bet is on a general black out. Wouldn't do to show the world there are still priests who uphold Catholic teachings, which leads naturally to a discussion on what the Church actually teaches on abortion and why. Might start giving people the "wrong" idea, y'know? One thing's for certain, whichever aide organizes the Bidens' schedule just saw their career end today. Their …More
Very true Jungerheld My bet is on a general black out. Wouldn't do to show the world there are still priests who uphold Catholic teachings, which leads naturally to a discussion on what the Church actually teaches on abortion and why. Might start giving people the "wrong" idea, y'know? One thing's for certain, whichever aide organizes the Bidens' schedule just saw their career end today. Their replacement will, in the future, make certain Bidens attend more "progressively minded" parishes headed by more "tolerant" pastors.
The priest was 100% correct to refuse to give Biden Communion. Anyone with a molecule of love in their heart would do the same. It expresses the most profound concern for Biden's well-being and redemption, as well as love for the Blessed Sacrament and refusal to allow it to be profaned. I pray for Biden as I would for myself: that he sincerely and deeply repent of his sins, and die at the time …More
The priest was 100% correct to refuse to give Biden Communion. Anyone with a molecule of love in their heart would do the same. It expresses the most profound concern for Biden's well-being and redemption, as well as love for the Blessed Sacrament and refusal to allow it to be profaned. I pray for Biden as I would for myself: that he sincerely and deeply repent of his sins, and die at the time chosen by God's Providence, chastened and full of trust in His mercy,