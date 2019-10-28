Pro-Abort Joe Biden denied Holy Communion

The priest was 100% correct to refuse to give Biden Communion. Anyone with a molecule of love in their heart would do the same. It expresses the most profound concern for Biden's well-being and redemption, as well as love for the Blessed Sacrament and refusal to allow it to be profaned. I pray for Biden as I would for myself: that he sincerely and deeply repent of his sins, and die at the time … More

The priest was 100% correct to refuse to give Biden Communion. Anyone with a molecule of love in their heart would do the same. It expresses the most profound concern for Biden's well-being and redemption, as well as love for the Blessed Sacrament and refusal to allow it to be profaned. I pray for Biden as I would for myself: that he sincerely and deeply repent of his sins, and die at the time chosen by God's Providence, chastened and full of trust in His mercy,