Clicks7
A Private High Mass Was Held In Honor of Officer Eric Talley CBS The mass took place at the Cathedral of Immaculate Conception in Denver.More
A Private High Mass Was Held In Honor of Officer Eric Talley CBS
The mass took place at the Cathedral of Immaculate Conception in Denver.
The mass took place at the Cathedral of Immaculate Conception in Denver.
The procession for Boulder Police Officer Eric Talley arrives at Flatirons Community Church ahead of a memorial service for the fallen officer.Officer Eric Talley procession arrives at Flatirons Community Church - YouTube