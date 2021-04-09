Internet is an absolute necessity these days and no one can deny the fact that is a requirement in almost every walk of life be it business, a job, education, communication, or entertainment. With … More



The security offered by the internet service providers



Internet is an open place where you cannot guarantee complete or absolute safety. It is very important to keep your personal information safe and your devices free from the virus that can make them corrupt. Most people sometimes don’t realize and they click on the websites that can cause a virus to enter your devices like laptop, desktop computers, or mobile phone and corrupt it which can cause you to lose your data. Most of the internet service providers offer anti-virus protection that keeps your devices safe.



We are mentioning a few steps that you can take to be more safe on internet.



Download an Anti-Virus software



You can simply use Google and search out for anti-virus software. You can find a lot of software online available for free and the paid ones as well. Once you download anti-virus software, you can keep your devices safe and you will also get alerts when there is a corrupt file or virus. You should always have anti-virus software on your laptop and your mobile phones and it will keep your data safe from malware and virus.



Create Stronger Password



People usually make very easy passwords like names of their partner, kids, favorite shows, or an actor. With the advancement in every field, the hackers are also aware of the latest trends and they know how to crack passwords. When you do your research you can find out that you can prevent a hacker from hacking your accounts or internet connection. It is advised by the experts to create passwords that include symbols and number characters along with upper-case and lower-case letters. You need to create a combination of all these symbols and characters to form a strong password because it becomes difficult to crack. You can also use the automated passwords by your browser that are generated when you try to change the password or create a new account.



Avoid Using Public Wi-Fi Connections



One of the most common reasons which people lose their personal information and sensitive data is the public Wi-Fi internet connections. Yes, you can use the internet connections that are available at your workplace or educational institutes because they are usually protected. People simply use public Wi-Fi hotspots that are open to everyone. When you give access to an internet connection, your mobile or laptop can easily catch a virus if that internet connection is not secure. Any hacker can crack a Wi-Fi hotspot and have access to the devices that are connected to it.



Don’t Download Apps Without Checking It



Who doesn’t like free apps? Most of the time kids in the house download their games from App stores on their phones or picture editing apps without checking if it is a secure app or not. You can see the sign or a logo on the Apps that are protected and approved to be safe. You can also read the reviews that are left by the users to see if there is something that sounds fishy or not. When we download an App we agree to certain terms and conditions in which it is usually very clearly written that we allow the App to have access to our gallery, videos, location, etc. To avoid any danger always download the Apps very carefully and take app permissions seriously.



Don’t Keep the Same Password for Long



It is a good practice to change the passwords after every 3 to 6 months. It eliminates the risk factor somehow because even if someone has access to your current password for instance your internet password, they will lose it once it has been changed.



Summing It Up,



