Church protects lives and champions democracy in crisis-hit Myanmar | SW News | 210

Although Catholics are a minority in predominantly Buddhist Myanmar, the Church is playing a crucial role in championing democracy and protecting the lives of civilians in the ongoing protests against the February 1 military coup. Hungarian bishops hail Pope Francis’ decision to offer Mass at Budapest Eucharistic Congress The Hungarian Bishops Conference has welcomed Pope Francis’ decision to attend the conclusion of the 52nd International Eucharistic Congress to be held in Budapest from September 5 to 12. Church asks Sri Lankan government to bring terror attack culprits to justice Evoking painful memories of the deadly Easter Sunday attacks of 2019, churches in Sri Lanka organised silent protests on Sunday seeking government action to bring the culprits to justice. Comboni nun honoured with US State Department’s Woman of Courage Award A Comboni missionary nun has been honoured by the US Secretary of State for her service in empowering women and children of lower-income communities and aiding fellow religious sisters throughout the pandemic. Churches desecrated in Columbia and Brazil During a Women’s Day rally on Monday, March 8, a group of feminists attacked a church in Colombia. Photographs and videos circulating on social media showed a group of women wearing hoodies setting fire to the main door of the church and tossing a wooden cross into the flames. Paraguay bishops urge government to pay heed to demands of people As Paraguay witnessed a series of protests against corrupt politicians and the manner in which the pandemic was handled, the country’s episcopal conference has urged the government to pay heed to the righteous indignation of people. Vatican COVID commission demands action to alleviate women's plight amid pandemic The Vatican COVID-19 commission has invited the attention of the Church and governments around the world to the plight of women amid the raging pandemic. On March 8, the commission brought out a document titled "Women in the COVID-19 Crisis: Disproportionately Affected and Protagonists of Regeneration," in which it stated that women are more vulnerable during the coronavirus crisis. Haitian Conference of Religious seeks resignation of president The spiralling political crisis in Haiti has prompted the Catholic religious in the country to reiterate the call of the bishops’ conference seeking the resignation of President Jovenel Moise whose tenure has come to an end.