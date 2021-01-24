Demographic Suicide and Mutation of the West with Alejandro Macarrón. Birth rates below replacement level. Immigration inflows. The human landscape in the West is transforming as native peoples … More

Demographic Suicide and Mutation of the West with Alejandro Macarrón.

Birth rates below replacement level. Immigration inflows. The human landscape in the West is transforming as native peoples shrink, society ages, and the Muslim and other non-Western population grows. Mr. Macarrón explores the consequences and challenges of these changes.