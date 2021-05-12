London: Gianluigi Torzi Arrested

Gianluigi Torzi, the broker involved in the Vatican's famous London property deal, was arrested in London, IlFattoQuotidiano.it reports (May 11).The arrest followed an April 12 warrant by an Italian judge on charges of tax evasion, fraud and money laundering by using different companies in different countries to avoid taxes and settle debts from other companies.The evidence is based on emails and phone messages. On May 18, Torzi will have a court hearing about a bail application. Proceedings for an extradition to Italy are ongoing.In June 2020, Torzi was arrested in the Vatican and released after ten days. The Vatican never charged him.