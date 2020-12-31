Clicks3
Te Deum laudamus. gp#240 The aim of the Graduale project is to record all of the chants contained in the current Graduale Romanum / Graduale Triplex - see gregoriana.sk/graduale/ for description. …More
Te Deum laudamus.
gp#240 The aim of the Graduale project is to record all of the chants contained in the current Graduale Romanum / Graduale Triplex - see gregoriana.sk/graduale/ for description.
Look for the chant in Graduale Romanum (1974), p. 838 (Pro gratiarum actione)
Score: graduale.gregoriana.sk/…t/files/2020-04/hy-te_deum.pdf
