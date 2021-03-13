Pagliarani: Francis’ “Mercy” Is A Panacea for A World That “Can No Longer Be Converted”

Pagliarani says that Francis distorted perspective of “mercy” is omnipresent. However, it is no longer a loving God welcoming the repentant sinner to regenerate him but a kind of condescending amnesty from a God who also adapts Himself to history without dominating it any longer. Men is “considered incapable of respecting even natural law” but has “a strict right to receive this mercy”,



“In this… More

Pagliarani says that Francis distorted perspective of “mercy” is omnipresent. However, it is no longer a loving God welcoming the repentant sinner to regenerate him but a kind of condescending amnesty from a God who also adapts Himself to history without dominating it any longer. Men is “considered incapable of respecting even natural law” but has “a strict right to receive this mercy”,



“In this way, souls in peril, instead of being encouraged and strengthened in their faith, are reassured and comforted in their sinful situations.”