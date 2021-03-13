Pagliarani: Francis’ “Mercy” Is A Panacea for A World That “Can No Longer Be Converted”

Francis is affected by a “pastoral” hyperrealism which requires the Church to capitulate to the demands of “modern man,” Father Davide Pagliarani, the PiusX superior general, said in an excellent interview (Fsspx.news, March 12).
For Francis, the eternal laws are subject to an “evolution,” and mercy is a “panacea” for a world that “can no longer be converted,” Pagliarani explains saying that Francis adopts “the morals of the world” and reassures “souls in peril” in their sinful situations.
In keeping with Vatican II which adapted the Church to the world (“aggiornamento”), Francis adapts the Church to the - “politically correct” - sins of the world.
Francis calls this in Fratelli tutti “an alternative way of thinking” that envisages “a new humanity” – but for Pagliarani this is only a “utopia” which is “totally disconnected from reality”
“This is what happens to those who cut themselves off from their roots,” he comments.
Pagliarani points at the interesting paradox that Francis’ Church and State fight together for common goals as in the Church’s heyday, but now, it is the State which imposes its views on the Church.
“Secular humanitarianism has become the light of the Church and the salt that gives it its flavour,” he concludes.
#newsSoascraeec
Clicks23
- Report
Social networks
Pagliarani says that Francis distorted perspective of “mercy” is omnipresent. However, it is no longer a loving God welcoming the repentant sinner to regenerate him but a kind of condescending amnesty from a God who also adapts Himself to history without dominating it any longer. Men is “considered incapable of respecting even natural law” but has “a strict right to receive this mercy”,
“In this…More
“In this…More
Pagliarani says that Francis distorted perspective of “mercy” is omnipresent. However, it is no longer a loving God welcoming the repentant sinner to regenerate him but a kind of condescending amnesty from a God who also adapts Himself to history without dominating it any longer. Men is “considered incapable of respecting even natural law” but has “a strict right to receive this mercy”,
“In this way, souls in peril, instead of being encouraged and strengthened in their faith, are reassured and comforted in their sinful situations.”
“In this way, souls in peril, instead of being encouraged and strengthened in their faith, are reassured and comforted in their sinful situations.”
Francis knows perfectly well where he is going, Pagliarani states: “A large-scale action is always inspired by theoretical principles, by a set of ideas, often dominated by a central idea to which all praxis can and must be related.”
Pagliarani believes that Francis is beyond any known system, “I believe that the ideas that direct his actions cannot be analysed and interpreted in a satisfactory …More
Pagliarani believes that Francis is beyond any known system, “I believe that the ideas that direct his actions cannot be analysed and interpreted in a satisfactory …More
Francis knows perfectly well where he is going, Pagliarani states: “A large-scale action is always inspired by theoretical principles, by a set of ideas, often dominated by a central idea to which all praxis can and must be related.”
Pagliarani believes that Francis is beyond any known system, “I believe that the ideas that direct his actions cannot be analysed and interpreted in a satisfactory way.”
While John Paul II and Benedict XVI tried to keep uphold certain points of Catholic doctrine, Francis’ pontificate “is a historical turning point for the Catholic Church: bastions that still remained have now been demolished forever”. Pagliarani thinks of moral foundations like marriage as questioned in Francis’ “erroneous” document Amoris Laetitia.
Pagliarani believes that Francis is beyond any known system, “I believe that the ideas that direct his actions cannot be analysed and interpreted in a satisfactory way.”
While John Paul II and Benedict XVI tried to keep uphold certain points of Catholic doctrine, Francis’ pontificate “is a historical turning point for the Catholic Church: bastions that still remained have now been demolished forever”. Pagliarani thinks of moral foundations like marriage as questioned in Francis’ “erroneous” document Amoris Laetitia.