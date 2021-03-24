March 24 The Gospel breski1 Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint John 8,31-42. Jesus said to those Jews who believed in him, "If you remain in my word, you will truly be my disciples, … More

March 24 The Gospel

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint John 8,31-42.

Jesus said to those Jews who believed in him, "If you remain in my word, you will truly be my disciples,

and you will know the truth, and the truth will set you free."

They answered him, "We are descendants of Abraham and have never been enslaved to anyone. How can you say, 'You will become free'?"

Jesus answered them, "Amen, amen, I say to you, everyone who commits sin is a slave of sin.

A slave does not remain in a household forever, but a son always remains.

So if a son frees you, then you will truly be free.

I know that you are descendants of Abraham. But you are trying to kill me, because my word has no room among you.

I tell you what I have seen in the Father's presence; then do what you have heard from the Father."

They answered and said to him, "Our father is Abraham." Jesus said to them, "If you were Abraham's children, you would be doing the works of Abraham.

But now you are trying to kill me, a man who has told you the truth that I heard from God; Abraham did not do this.

You are doing the works of your father!" (So) they said to him, "We are not illegitimate. We have one Father, God."

Jesus said to them, "If God were your Father, you would love me, for I came from God and am here; I did not come on my own, but he sent me.

"If you remain in my word (…) the truth will set you free"

“The Lord is the Spirit, and where the Spirit of the Lord is, there is freedom” (2 Cor 3:17) (…) But how can we find this freedom who are slaves of this world, slaves of money, slaves of fleshly desires? It is true that I strive to amend and judge myself; I condemn my faults. And on their part, let those who hear me examine the thoughts of their own hearts. But let me mention that, insofar as I am bound by one of these attachments, I have not been converted to the Lord nor attained true freedom, since such matters and preoccupations still have power to hold me (…).

As we know, it is written that: “A person is a slave of whatever overcomes him” (2 Pt 2:19). Now, even if I am not overcome by love of money, even if I am not bound by concern for possessions and riches, yet I am hungry for acclaim and anxious for human glory when I take account of the regard shown me by others and of what they say about me, when I worry about what someone thinks of me, about someone else's estimation, when I am afraid to displease one and want to please another. So long as I have these preoccupations, I am their slave. Yet I should like to make an effort to set myself free from them and try to break free from the yoke of this shameful slavery and attain the liberty Saint Paul tells us about: “You were called for freedom; do not become slaves to human beings” (Gal 5:13; 1 Cor 7:23). But who will gain this freedom for me? Who will deliver me from this shameful slavery if not he who said: “If the Son sets you free, then you are free indeed” (…) So let us faithfully serve and “love the Lord our God with all our heart, with all our soul and with all our strength” (Mk 12:30), so that we may merit to receive the gift of freedom from our Lord Jesus Christ.

