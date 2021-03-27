Enmities between the children of Mary and the slaves of the Devil

Modern times are ruled by Satan, and will be more so in the future. The fight against hell cannot be waged by men, even the wisest. Only the Immaculate received from God the promise of victory over the demon. We are not allowed to rest as long as one soul remains under the power of Satan. She is looking for souls who will be totally consecrated to her to become, in her hands, the instruments that will overcome Satan and extend the Kingdom of God throughout the world . (Father Maximilien-Marie Kolbe)

I will put enmities between you and the woman, and your race and hers; she herself will crush your head, and you will set traps at her heel . (Gen 3, 15)

(Saint Louis-Marie Grignion de Montfort - Treatise on true devotion to the Blessed Virgin)

"It is mainly from these last and cruel persecutions of the devil which will increase every day until the reign of the Antichrist, that we must hear this first and famous prediction and curse of God, carried in the earthly paradise against the serpent. . It is appropriate to explain it here for the glory of the Most Holy Virgin, the salvation of her children and the confusion of the devil. [...] God never made and formed but an enmity, but irreconcilable, which will last and will increase even until the end: it is between Mary, his worthy Mother, and the devil, between children and servants of the Blessed Virgin, and the children and servants of Lucifer; so that the most terrible of the enemies that God has made against the devil is Mary, his holy Mother. He even gave him, from the earthly paradise, though it was still only in its idea, so much hatred against this accursed enemy of God, so much industry to discover the malice of this ancient serpent, so much strength to conquer, defeat and crush this proud impious one, that he apprehends more, not only than all angels and men, but, in a sense, than God Himself. It is not that the anger, the hatred and the power of God are not infinitely greater than those of the Blessed Virgin, since the perfections of Mary are limited; but it is firstly because Satan, being proud, suffers infinitely more to be overcome and punished by a small and humble servant of God, and her humility humiliates her more than the divine power; secondly because God gave Mary such great power against the devils, which they fear more, as they have often been obliged to confess, in spite of themselves, through the mouths of the possessed, only one of his sighs for some soul, than the prayers of all the saints, and one of his threats against them than all their other torments. What Lucifer lost out of pride, Mary won out of humility; what Eve damned and lost through disobedience, Mary saved through obedience. Eve, obeying the serpent, lost all her children with her, and delivered them to her; Mary, having made herself perfectly faithful to God, saved all her children and servants with her, and consecrated them to her Majesty. Not only did God put enmity, but enmities, not only between Mary and the demon, but between the race of the Blessed Virgin and the race of the demon; that is, God set enmities, antipathies and secret hatreds between the true children and servants of the Blessed Virgin and the children and slaves of the devil; they do not love each other, they have no interior correspondence with each other. The children of Belial, the slaves of Satan, the friends of the world (because it is the same thing), have always persecuted until now and will persecute more than ever those who belong to the Most Holy Virgin, as Cain once persecuted. his brother Abel, and Esau his brother Jacob, who are the figures of the reprobate and predestinated. But the humble Mary will always have the victory over this proud one, and so great that she will go so far as to crush his head where her pride resides; she will always discover her hellish mines, she will dispel her diabolical advice, and will protect his faithful servants from his cruel paw until the end of time. But the power of Mary over all the devils will explode particularly in the last times, when Satan will set traps at her heel, that is to say to her humble slaves and her poor children whom she will raise up to make war on him. . They will be small and poor according to the world, and lowered before all like the heel, trodden down and persecuted as the heel is towards the other members of the body; but, in return, they will be rich in the grace of God, which Mary will distribute to them abundantly; tall and raised up in holiness before God, superior to all creatures by their lively zeal, and so strongly supported by divine help, that with the humility of their heel, in union with Mary,