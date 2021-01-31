Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint Mark 5,1-20. Jesus and his disciples came to the other side of the sea, to the territory of the Gerasenes. When he got out of the boat, at once a man … More

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint Mark 5,1-20.

Benedict XVI

"Unclean spirit, come out of the man!"

The existence of the power of evil in the human heart and in human history is an undeniable fact. The question is: how can this evil be explained? (…) Faith tells us: there exist two mysteries, one of light and one of night, that is, however, enveloped by the mysteries of light. The first mystery of light is this: faith tells us that there are not two principles, one good and one evil, but there is only one single principle, God the Creator, and this principle is good, only good, without a shadow of evil. And therefore, being too is not a mixture of good and evil; being as such is good and therefore it is good to be, it is good to live. This is the good news of the faith: only one good source exists, the Creator. (…) Then follows a mystery of darkness, or night. Evil does not come from the source of being itself, it is not equally primal. Evil comes from a freedom created, from a freedom abused. How was it possible, how did it happen? This remains obscure. Evil is not logical. Only God and good are logical, are light. Evil remains mysterious. (…) We may guess, not explain; nor may we recount it as one fact beside another, because it is a deeper reality. It remains a mystery of darkness, of night. But a mystery of light is immediately added. Evil comes from a subordinate source. God with his light is stronger. And therefore evil can be overcome. Thus the creature, man, can be healed. (…) And finally, the last point: man is not only healable, but is healed de facto. God introduced healing. He entered into history in person. He set a source of pure good against the permanent source of evil. The Crucified and Risen Christ, the new Adam, counters the murky river of evil with a river of light. And this river is present in history: we see the Saints, the great Saints but also the humble saints, the simple faithful. We see that the stream of light which flows from Christ is present, is strong.

Jesus and his disciples came to the other side of the sea, to the territory of the Gerasenes.When he got out of the boat, at once a man from the tombs who had an unclean spirit met him.The man had been dwelling among the tombs, and no one could restrain him any longer, even with a chain.In fact, he had frequently been bound with shackles and chains, but the chains had been pulled apart by him and the shackles smashed, and no one was strong enough to subdue him.Night and day among the tombs and on the hillsides he was always crying out and bruising himself with stones.Catching sight of Jesus from a distance, he ran up and prostrated himself before him,crying out in a loud voice, "What have you to do with me, Jesus, Son of the Most High God? I adjure you by God, do not torment me!"(He had been saying to him, "Unclean spirit, come out of the man!")He asked him, "What is your name?" He replied, "Legion is my name. There are many of us."And he pleaded earnestly with him not to drive them away from that territory.Now a large herd of swine was feeding there on the hillside.And they pleaded with him, "Send us into the swine. Let us enter them."And he let them, and the unclean spirits came out and entered the swine. The herd of about two thousand rushed down a steep bank into the sea, where they were drowned.The swineherds ran away and reported the incident in the town and throughout the countryside. And people came out to see what had happened.As they approached Jesus, they caught sight of the man who had been possessed by Legion, sitting there clothed and in his right mind. And they were seized with fear.Those who witnessed the incident explained to them what had happened to the possessed man and to the swine.Then they began to beg him to leave their district.As he was getting into the boat, the man who had been possessed pleaded to remain with him.But he would not permit him but told him instead, "Go home to your family and announce to them all that the Lord in his pity has done for you."Then the man went off and began to proclaim in the Decapolis what Jesus had done for him; and all were amazed.pope from 2005 to 2013