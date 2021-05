Your Questions Answered By Dr. Tess Lawrie. Your Questions Answered By Dr. Tess Lawrie Let’s discuss your COVID questions with Dr. Tess Lawrie. Twitter thread: twitter.com/drbeen_medical/status/1385…

Your Questions Answered By Dr. Tess Lawrie.Your Questions Answered By Dr. Tess LawrieLet’s discuss your COVID questions with Dr. Tess Lawrie.Twitter thread: twitter.com/drbeen_medical/status/1385302083113394178 Buy me a coffee :-) buymeacoffee.com/DrMobeenSyed Become my patron: patreon.com/mobeensyed Looking to support my educational work? Donate here: paypal.me/mobeensyed?locale.x=en_US Discuss various topics on DrBeen forum: drbeen.com/forum/ Claim your #koolbeen title here: drbeen.com/koolbeen-title-registry/