Catholic women were born to be pure like the virgin Mary Catholic women were born to be brave like Joan of Arc Catholic women were born to be little flowers like Saint Thérèse de Lisieux Catholic …More
Catholic women were born to be pure like the virgin Mary
Catholic women were born to be brave like Joan of Arc
Catholic women were born to be little flowers like Saint Thérèse de Lisieux
Catholic women were born to be crusaders like Florine of Burgundy
Catholic women were born to battle like Maria La Bailadora
Catholic women were born to be good mothers like Saint Monica
Catholic women were born to be humble like saint Claire
Catholic women were born to be intelligent like Saint Catherine
Catholic women were born to be fearless like Saint Lucy
