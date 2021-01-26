Catholic women were born to be pure like the virgin Mary Catholic women were born to be brave like Joan of Arc Catholic women were born to be little flowers like Saint Thérèse de Lisieux Catholic … More

Catholic women were born to be pure like the virgin Mary



Catholic women were born to be brave like Joan of Arc

Catholic women were born to be little flowers like Saint Thérèse de Lisieux

Catholic women were born to be crusaders like Florine of Burgundy

Catholic women were born to battle like Maria La Bailadora

Catholic women were born to be good mothers like Saint Monica

Catholic women were born to be humble like saint Claire

Catholic women were born to be intelligent like Saint Catherine

Catholic women were born to be fearless like Saint Lucy