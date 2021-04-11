Andrea Bocelli talks about his strong faith in God | EWTN News In-Depth He is one of the most famous singers in the world, having sold 45 million albums. With his wife Veronica, he also runs a … More

Andrea Bocelli talks about his strong faith in God | EWTN News In-Depth



He is one of the most famous singers in the world, having sold 45 million albums. With his wife Veronica, he also runs a charity, The Andrea Bocelli Foundation. In this exclusive interview with EWTN's Colm Flynn, Andrea Bocelli talks about his passion for music, and for his Catholic Faith. Colm Flynn meets Andrea Bocelli and Veronica Bocelli at the Andrea Bocelli headquarters in the Italian city of Florence.