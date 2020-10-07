Man who struggled with unwanted same-sex attraction begs Parliament not to make his story illegal

Saskatchewan resident, Hudson Byblow, shares his personal testimony of finding joy and peace from the types of resources that Justin Trudeau wants to criminalize as forms of so-called "Conversion … More

Saskatchewan resident, Hudson Byblow, shares his personal testimony of finding joy and peace from the types of resources that Justin Trudeau wants to criminalize as forms of so-called "Conversion Therapy". Hudson is someone who experienced same-sex attraction and gender identity confusion, but who did not want to identify as LGBT, and with the help of his faith and other resources, has been able to live in accordance with his Christian beliefs. Hudson asks Canada's Members of Parliament to vote against Justin Trudeau's Bill C-6 (formerly C-8), which seeks to criminalize spiritual guidance, prayer, clinical psychotherapy and peer support groups like the COURAGE (for Catholics) and Exodus Global Alliance (for Evangelicals), as well as parental authority over their own children. Campaign Life Coalition is producing a series of video testimonies from former transgenders and ex-gays, in order to stop the Liberal government's proposed "conversion therapy" ban. Even though the original Bill C-8 died when Trudeau prorogued parliament, as a means to kill the committees that were investigation Trudeau's unethical or illegal involvement in the WE Charity scandal, the Liberals reintroduced the totalitarian on October 1, 2020 as Bill C-6 . This bill represents not only a violation of our civil liberties as free Canadians to choose what kind of therapy or spiritual counselling we want, but also a wholesale attack on the Christian message of "conversion" from sin.