TRADCATKNIGHT: NEW! SPECIAL GUEST EXCLUSIVE PODCAST: FEBRUARY 17: STEVE FROM ISRAELI NEWS LIVE, “WHERE IS SAFE? ASTEROID UPDATE, CONSPIRACY CREATURES & SUPER SOLIDER PROGRAM”

STEVE FROM ISRAELI NEWS LIVE JOINS THE PROGRAM AGIN TO DISCUSS THE FOLLOWING (1HR 30 MINS):DEEP FREEZE BY DEEP STATE?BREAKING NEWS ON PEACE IN MIDDLE EASTCOVID AND WHATS NEXTALIEN TECHNOLOGY, BLACK GOO, LAB RAT HUMAN EXPERIMENTSCONSPIRACY CREATURESASTEROID UPDATEWHERE IS SAFE?THE 10 LEVELS OF EVILCERN, INTER-DIMENSIONAL BEINGSCATHOLIC PROPHECY, 3 DAYS OF DARKNESS, HIDEOUS DEVILS/BEINGSAND MUCH MUCH MORE!OUR LADY TO PROLIFIC CATHOLIC MYSTIC MARIE JULIE JAHENNY ON THE 3 DAYS OF DARKNESS:"During this darkness the devils and the wicked will take on THE MOST HIDEOUS SHAPES ..."