Francis' Disgusting Guests From France

Most attendees of a September 3 ecological meeting in the Vatican with Francis and Reims Archbishop Eric de Moulins-Beaufort, the president of the French bishops, were French left-wing extremists, writes Jeanne Smits, LifeSiteNews.com’s Paris correspondent (September 15).
Among them were:
• Juliette Binoche, an actress involved in filming lesbian scenes who supports introducing abortion in Poland.
• Audrey Pulvar, a feminist, abortion activist, and former socialist minister’s concubine.
• Valérie Cabanes, a lawyer lobbying for recognising an “ecocide” and crimes against nature.
• Pablo Servigne, the inventor of "collapsologie," an ideology which insists on having less or no children.
In a spontaneous comment, Francis outed himself as an opportunist who in 2007 didn't want to hear anything about Amazonia when Benedict XVI was pope, but had a [convenient] ecological "conversion" with his encyclical Laudato Si (2015), “Before then I didn’t understand anything," he says now.
Francis also admitted that Laudato Si was written by a team of "scientists" and "theologians" and “not by my own hand”.
