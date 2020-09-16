Clicks63
Francis' Disgusting Guests From France

Most attendees of a September 3 ecological meeting in the Vatican with Francis and Reims Archbishop Eric de Moulins-Beaufort, the president of the French bishops, were French left-wing extremists, writes Jeanne Smits, LifeSiteNews.com’s Paris correspondent (September 15).

Among them were:

• Juliette Binoche, an actress involved in filming lesbian scenes who supports introducing abortion in Poland.

• Audrey Pulvar, a feminist, abortion activist, and former socialist minister’s concubine.

• Valérie Cabanes, a lawyer lobbying for recognising an “ecocide” and crimes against nature.

• Pablo Servigne, the inventor of "collapsologie," an ideology which insists on having less or no children.

In a spontaneous comment, Francis outed himself as an opportunist who in 2007 didn't want to hear anything about Amazonia when Benedict XVI was pope, but had a [convenient] ecological "conversion" with his encyclical Laudato Si (2015), “Before then I didn’t understand anything," he says now.

Francis also admitted that Laudato Si was written by a team of "scientists" and "theologians" and “not by my own hand”.

