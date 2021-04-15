Clicks1
World Over - 2021-04-15 - Peter Kreeft with Raymond Arroyo PETER KREEFT, Ph.D., professor of philosophy at Boston College talks about his new book, How to Destroy Western Civilization and Other …More
World Over - 2021-04-15 - Peter Kreeft with Raymond Arroyo
PETER KREEFT, Ph.D., professor of philosophy at Boston College talks about his new book, How to Destroy Western Civilization and Other Ideas from the Cultural Abyss.
PETER KREEFT, Ph.D., professor of philosophy at Boston College talks about his new book, How to Destroy Western Civilization and Other Ideas from the Cultural Abyss.