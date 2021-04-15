World Over - 2021-04-15 - Peter Kreeft with Raymond Arroyo PETER KREEFT, Ph.D., professor of philosophy at Boston College talks about his new book, How to Destroy Western Civilization and Other … More

PETER KREEFT, Ph.D., professor of philosophy at Boston College talks about his new book, How to Destroy Western Civilization and Other Ideas from the Cultural Abyss.