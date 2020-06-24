Twitter World: A pigeon gotta do what a pigeon gotta do

Clicks41
The bird, the creature, the Holy Spirit has chosen to represent him.
Pigeons have NO fear. I was walking across one of the bridges in Prague to go to the Old City a few years ago and saw an amazing.sight.( for a rural American anyways) I've searched for the picture but , I think it is on another computer. I saw a women making jewelry ( not amazing, ) but perched on her head was a pigeon. A pigeon sitting as if he was nesting. I decided not to check if there were eggs. He or she ( gender pronouns apply to more than human beings!) was not the LEAST BIT concerned that 15 to 20 persons were taking photos, ( of said Pigeon and it's host) as well as browsing the goods and so forth.
Pigeons 》Rats with wings. At least they are fighting the good fight, lol,
