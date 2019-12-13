 Join Gloria’s Christmas Campaign. Donate now!
Exorcists Mentions "Judas" - To Be Expecelled

HerzMariae
In this clip (and in many talks) from Fr. Chad Ripperger, a highly respected exorcist, he mentions that he and other exorcists note that Judas is particularly hard to expel. Go to about 1:00-1:15 in.…More
