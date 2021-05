Scheduled for May 13, 2021

Holy Rosary Marathon for an end to the Pandemic | Shrine of Our Lady of the Rosary, Fatima, Portugal

For all prisoners, we pray the Holy Rosary from the shrine of Our Lady of the Rosary, (Fatima) Portugal. Join us for the live broadcast of the Holy Rosary as we pray for their needs, intentions, and well-being on SW Prayer. Tune in to swprayer.org for the LIVE broadcast from across the globe to pray for the entire world wounded by this pandemic.