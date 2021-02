Hamburg Archdiocese, Germany, published on February 14 a Valentine’s Day video showing caresses between couples.The footage is companied by the famous hymn on love taken from 1 Corinthians 13. Among the couples shown are two women lying on a double bed and kissing each other.The archdiocese is led by Stefan Heße , a known homosex propagandist who owes his career to the ambiguous Dubia Cardinal Joachim Meisner (+2017).