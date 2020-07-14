1. The Richness of Ordinary Life

A university professor, mother and grandmother, explains how the spirit of Opus Dei can be lived in ordinary life in Africa. More information ► -------------------------------------------------------… More

A university professor, mother and grandmother, explains how the spirit of Opus Dei can be lived in ordinary life in Africa. More information ► ----------------------------------------------------------- Opus Dei is an institution of the Catholic Church. Opus Dei’s mission is to spread the message that all Christians are called by God to make Christ known and to seek holiness in and through their daily work, family life and social relations. Opus Dei was founded by St Josemaria Escriva in 1928. In this channel you will find videos about the Church, the Christian life, the spirit of Opus Dei and about St Josemaria and his successors. ► TO KNOW MORE: ✔ Website: http://www.opusdei.org ✔ Facebook: www.facebook.com/opusdei.eng ✔ Twitter: twitter.com/opusdeius ► SUBSCRIBE TO THIS CHANNEL www.youtube.com/channel/UCzTEi-z8TbFcNC…