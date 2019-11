Pachamama Petition: Priest Of Fraternity Of St Peter (FSSP) Retracts

Father Stefan Dreher, the prior of the Priestly Fraternity of St Peter (FSSP) in Stuttgart, Germany, retracted his signature from the petition „Contra recentia sacrilegia“.In a German November 15 statement Dreher wrote that he signed the petition as a private man without talking to his superiors and that he wanted to deliver a message against the use of Pachamama statues.Now, he believes that in the "public reception" [?] the petition was perceived as an "inappropriate attack" against Francis, "I would like to dissociate myself from that.”He asserts that it was not his intention "to attack Pope Francis personally.”