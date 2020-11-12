Topic 18: Baptism and Confirmation

Baptism “justifies” us in God’s sight, while Confirmation brings us the supernatural gifts of Christian maturity.

SUMMARIES OF CATHOLIC TEACHING

BAPTISM 1. Institution

unless one is he born of water and the Spirit he cannot enter into the Kingdom of God

CCC

Go therefore and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit, teaching them to observe all that I have commanded you

2. Justification and the effects of baptism

Do you not know that all of us who have been baptized into Jesus Christ have been baptized into his death? We were buried therefore with him by baptism into death, so that as Christ was raised from the dead by the glory of the Father, we too might walk in newness of life.

you were buried with him in baptism, in which you were also raised with him through faith in the working of God, who raised him from the dead.

for in Christ Jesus you are all sons of God through faith. For as many of you as were baptized into Christ have put on Christ

And Peter said to them, 'Repent and be baptized every one of you in the name of Jesus Christ for the forgiveness of your sins, and you shall receive the gift of the Holy Spirit'

concupiscence

fomes peccati

CCC,

for by the one Spirit we were all baptized

Spirit of Christ

spirit of adopted children

character

CCC,

into one body

a chosen race, a royal priesthood, a holy nations, God's own people, that you may declare the wonderful deeds of him who called you out of darkness into his marvelous light

LG

CCC

3. Necessity

there is no other name under heaven given to men by which we may be saved

he who believes and is baptized will be saved; he who does not believe will be condemned

God has bound salvation to the sacrament of Baptism, but he himself is not bound by his sacraments

CCC

CCC

desired Baptism explicitly

CCC

CCC

4. Liturgical celebration

through the bathing with water in the strength of the word

effeta

5. Minister and subject

“

CONFIRMATION



1. Biblical and historical foundations.

the spirit of the Lord shall rest on him

Behold my servant whom I uphold, my chosen, in whom my soul delights; I have put my Spirit upon him, he will bring forth justice to the nations

.

The spirit of the Lord is upon me because the Lord has anointed me to bring good tidings to the afflicted

I will put my spirit within you and cause you to walk in my statutes

even on the slaves, men and women, I shall pour out my spirit in those days

,

2. Liturgical significance and sacramental effects.

seal

CCC

“

CCC

“

Accipe signaculum doni Spiritus Sancti

CCC

CCC

indelible spiritual mark

CCC

3. Minister and subject

Philip Goyret

Basic Bibliography

Catechism of the Catholic Church

Compendium of the Catechism of the Catholic Church

Footnotes:

In IV Sent,

Christ is Passing By

Lumen Gentium

Ibid