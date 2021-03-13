Blessed Eve of Liège - March 14 Also known as Eve of Saint-Martin Eve of Mount Cornelius Eva of…. Evelyne of…. Heva of…. Memorial 14 March 5 April with Blessed Juliana of Mont Cornillon on some … More

Blessed Eve of Liège - March 145 April with Blessed Juliana of Mont Cornillon on some calendars26 May on some calendars6 June on some calendars25 June on some calendars26 June on some calendarsProfileBorn wealthy, she gave it up to become an anchoress at the church of Saint Martin in in Liège, Belgium. Friend of Blessed Juliana of Mont Cornillon, and continued her campaign to introduce the feast of Corpus Christi.Bornc.1205 in Liège, BelgiumDied1265 in Liège, Belgium of natural causesburied in the church of Saint Martin in Liègerelics enshrined in 1542, 1622 and 1746relics currently enshrined in the Belgian cities of Ghent, Antwerp and LiègeBeatified1 May 1902 by Pope Leo XIII