Blessed Eve of Liège - March 14
Also known as
Eve of Saint-Martin
Eve of Mount Cornelius
Eva of….
Evelyne of….
Heva of….
Memorial
14 March
5 April with Blessed Juliana of Mont Cornillon on some calendars
26 May on some calendars
6 June on some calendars
25 June on some calendars
26 June on some calendars
Profile
Born wealthy, she gave it up to become an anchoress at the church of Saint Martin in in Liège, Belgium. Friend of Blessed Juliana of Mont Cornillon, and continued her campaign to introduce the feast of Corpus Christi.
Born
c.1205 in Liège, Belgium
Died
1265 in Liège, Belgium of natural causes
buried in the church of Saint Martin in Liège
relics enshrined in 1542, 1622 and 1746
relics currently enshrined in the Belgian cities of Ghent, Antwerp and Liège
Beatified
1 May 1902 by Pope Leo XIII
