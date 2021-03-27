A Closer Look at the History of the Devotion, the Stations of the Cross | EWTN News Nightly This coming Sunday is Palm Sunday and the start of the Holiest week on the Church calendar. As we prepare, … More





This coming Sunday is Palm Sunday and the start of the Holiest week on the Church calendar. As we prepare, we take a closer look at the way of the Cross, also known as the Stations of the Cross. Pastor of Saint John Neumann Parish in the Archdiocese of Washington, Monsignor Robert Panke, joins us to discuss this devotion further. Msgr. Panke shares the history of the Stations of the Cross and how the devotion began. He explains whether the faithful can do this devotion on their own and if it is only held during the Lenten season. Msgr. Panke talks about why the Church uses palms on Palm Sunday, both historically and symbolically. He also gives us insight on how to prepare for Holy Week and what we should be praying for.