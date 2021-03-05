Senators are Expected to Take Up First Procedural Vote on the COVID Relief Bill | EWTN News Nightly While Capitol police and National Guard troops remain on high alert outside of the Capitol due to … More





While Capitol police and National Guard troops remain on high alert outside of the Capitol due to a threat, inside Senators are expected to take up the first procedural vote on the COVID-19 relief bill, and it looks like they could be in for a long night. Senate Democrats say they believe they have the votes to get their version of a COVID relief bill to the President's desk, but Republican lawmakers say they plan to introduce a series of amendments to the bill. Tennessee Republican Senator Marsha Blackburn says one amendment she plans to bring up for a vote would protect Hyde Amendment provisions, which prevents taxpayer funded abortions. She says this bill tries to work around it and get funds into the hands of abortion clinics both domestically and abroad. However, some compromises have been reached. Stimulus checks of $1,400 will not go to individuals making more than $80,000 and households making twice that, two rail and bridge projects have been stripped, and the $15 minimum wage bump was removed. Not a single Republican is expected to vote for the bill, and they're gearing up for a messy fight. Capitol Hill Correspondent, Erik Rosales reports.