Frustrated Democrats Push to Eliminate Senate Filibuster | EWTN News Nightly

A battle is brewing on Capitol Hill, but this one has nothing to do with a piece of legislation. Frustrated progressives are pushing to eliminate Senate filibuster, allowing bills to pass with a simple majority. Only in the Senate can a filibuster occur. It's a parliamentary procedure, that forces a bill to pass by a 60 vote threshold, meaning in a 50-50 Senate, the measure would need bipartisan support. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell warns that removing the need for 60 votes to advance most legislation would lead to dire consequences. Democrats say reform needs to happen. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer says "We hope our Republican colleagues will work with us to produce that change. We will try to get them to work with us, but if not, we will put our heads together and figure out how to go." President Joe Biden has added fuel to the debate by saying, for the first time, that he supports changing filibuster rules. In recent weeks, the House passed HR1, the Equality Act and two immigration measures. With the filibuster in place, most, if not all, of these measures will be unlikely to garner support from 10 Republicans and will fail. Capitol Hill Correspondent, Erik Rosales reports.