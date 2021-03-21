When we look at Jesus on the Cross, we do not just look at metal, wood, plaster or plastic without any meditation or prayer. When we look at Jesus’s Cross, we know that we look beyond this representation, onto God’s pierced Heart, into God’s Love who has gone to that extent so that we may be saved. The representation of Jesus’s Cross is the summit of Love for us, because of Jesus. Our soul is quenched with the memory of our God saving us.Let’s look, understand, love who Jesus is on the Cross, letting it happen to save us. What Love led him on the Cross!We benefit from rediscovering the Cross with Jesus nailed to it, in our churches, in our homes and elsewhere. God wants us to look at the Cross with Jesus’s Body on it, so that we may be saved. It is the support of widows, oppressed, persecuted, trailed, sick, dying, etc. The Cross is the support of the poor, the left behind, the lonely, etc.Jesus on the Cross is the one who totally understands us. He wants us to give him the toils we have, as well as the people who are caught up all over the world. Let’s place their pain on Jesus’s Cross.Let’s take some time, at home, to begin or continue looking at the Cross. Let’s meditate on him. Let’s pray and let Jesus speak to our heart. Far from being an unpleasant object for the eyes, Jesus on the Cross is the way of understanding pain, a path of healing and a reminder that evil kills the person. May Jesus on the Cross speak to our heart. His Love touches us. Let’s put it under our pillow and listen to him or put it on the pillow and look at Jesus. May he also be placed between the spouses.The Cross is for us a sign of joy, liberation, redemption. The Cross is the sign and reality of the healing victory over sickness, Love over evil, the victory of Christ over death.Jesus says:“That everyone who believes in him might not perish but might have eternal life.” John, chapter 3, verse 16Let’s read it again:“We adore you, O Christ, and we bless you. Because by your Holy Cross you have redeemed the world.”Book: Refusing sinNormand Thomas