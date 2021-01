TRADCATKNIGHT: NEW! SPECIAL GUEST EXCLUSIVE PODCAST: JANUARY 21: DR CARRIE MADEJ, “WEF TECHNOCRATIC GAME PLAN & WE ARE IN EXPERIMENTAL LAB RAT VACCINE STAGE”

DR CARRIE MADEJ JOINS THE PROGRAM AGAIN TO DISCUSS:QANON, TRUST THE PLAN?MORE BIG BOX RETAILERS HELPING WITH VACCINE DISTRIBUTIONCENSORSHIP 2021WE ARE IN THE EXPERIMENTAL PHASE OF THE LAB RAB PROJECTWEF TECHNOCRATIC GAME PLANHER FOOT SOLDIER REPORT OF THE JANUARY 6TH GET TOGETHER IN DCCLERGY CAVING IN ON VACCINE AGENDAIS THE GREAT CULLING SOON? THINGS TO HAPPEN BY SPRING OF THIS YEARBIDEN’S NEW EXECUTIVE ORDERSBLOODY RESISTANCE COMING?