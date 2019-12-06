SUNDAY 8 DECEMBER 2019 HOUR OF GRACE - 12 Noon to 1PM

REQUEST OF BLESSED MOTHER FOR THE HOUR OF GRACE 1. Day and time of Hour of Grace - December 8th Feast of the Immaculate Conception - to be started at 12 noon and will continue until 1 PM (… More

REQUEST OF BLESSED MOTHER FOR THE HOUR OF GRACE



1. Day and time of Hour of Grace - December 8th Feast of the Immaculate Conception - to be started at 12 noon and will continue until 1 PM (one full hour of prayer)



2. During this hour the person making the Hour of Grace either at home or in the Church must put away all distractions (do not answer the telephone or answer any doors or do anything but totally concentrate on your union with God during this Special Hour of Grace)



3. Begin the Hour of Grace by praying three times the 51st Psalm with outstretched arms as below .



4. The rest of the Hour of Grace may be spent in silent communication with God meditating upon the Passion of Jesus saying the Holy Rosary, praising God in your own way or by using favorite prayers, singing hymns, meditating upon other Psalms, etc.



During the period of November 24, 1946 to December 8, 1947, the Blessed Mother appeared to Sister Pierrina in a little church in Montichiari, Italy, eleven times.



On the first appearance the Blessed Mother told Sister Pierrina that She wanted to be known as the Mystical Rose and that an hour of grace should be kept at noon, December 8th in all the Catholic Churches of the world. The Blessed Mother wanted this to be known through all of Italy and the entire world.



. . . On the 22nd of November, Sister Pierrina felt the overwhelming urge to go to Church at 4:00. The Mother Superior, four Sisters and a group of friends accompanied her. They were all saying the Rosary when the Blessed Mother appeared as before.



She instructed Sister Pierrina to make the sign of the cross on the stones and fence them off so that no one would step on them.



Again Our Lady asked for penance. She said, "Penance is nothing more than accepting all our crosses daily willingly. No matter how small, accept them with love. At this time, she told sister Pierrina to come again on December 8th at noon. This will be My Hour of Grace." The Sister asked how she was to prepare for this Hour of Grace. To which the Blessed Mother said, "With Prayers and Penance. Pray the 51st Psalm with outstretched arms three times. During the Hour of Grace, many spiritual graces would be granted. The most hard-hearted sinners will be touched by the grace of God."



The Blessed Virgin promised that whatever a person asked Her for during this Hour of Grace (even in impossible cases) would be granted to them, if it was in accordance with the will of the Eternal Father . . . .



Please distribute this message to as many people as you can. Remember to pray for your country during this hour. The Blessed Mother has requested that Her message be sent throughout the entire world. Please help the Blessed Virgin Mary to fulfill Her Mission well that all souls be drawn to God and that Jesus will be loved in every heart. This is the Perpetual song of her Heart. Let it also be ours.



PSALM 51 - A psalm of David, after his affair with Bathsheba.



Have mercy on me, God, in your goodness; in your abundant compassion blot out my offense.

Wash away all my guilt; from my sin cleanse me.

For I know my offense; my sin is always before me.

Against you alone have I sinned; I have done such evil in your sight that you are just in your sentence, blameless when you condemn.

True, I was born guilty, a sinner, even as my mother conceived me.

Still, you insist on sincerity of heart; in my inmost being teach me wisdom.

Cleanse me with hyssop, that I may be pure; wash me, make me whiter than snow.

Let me hear sounds of joy and gladness; let the bones you have crushed rejoice.

Turn away your face from my sins; blot out all my guilt.

A clean heart create for me, God; renew in me a steadfast spirit.

Do not drive me from your presence, nor take from me your holy spirit.

Restore my joy in your salvation; sustain in me a willing spirit.

I will teach the wicked your ways, that sinners may return to you.

Rescue me from death, God, my saving God, that my tongue may praise your healing power.

Lord, open my lips; my mouth will proclaim your praise.

For you do not desire sacrifice; a burnt offering you would not accept.

My sacrifice, God, is a broken spirit; God, do not spurn a broken, humbled heart.

Make Zion prosper in your good pleasure; rebuild the walls of Jerusalem.

Then you will be pleased with proper sacrifice, burnt offerings and holocausts; then bullocks will be offered on your altar.