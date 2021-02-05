Supreme Court Rules Louisiana's Unsafe Abortion Protection Act Unconstitutional | EWTN News Nightly Pro-lifers are praising a decision by a federal judge, ordering the release of documents related … More





Pro-lifers are praising a decision by a federal judge, ordering the release of documents related to the June Medical Services case recently before the Supreme Court. In a 28-page order, the United States District Court for the Middle District of Louisiana ordered June Medical Services and other abortion facilities to unseal a number of documents; the order allowed for the redaction of sensitive information. The Supreme Court ruled five to four that Louisiana's "Unsafe Abortion Protection Act" which required abortion doctors to have admitting privileges at nearby hospitals, was unconstitutional, because it created an "undue burden" for women seeking abortions. The associate director of Louisiana Right to Life, Angie Thomas, joins to talk more about the significance of this federal court order. Thomas explains what some of the documents that we'll be able to see are, and what people are hoping to learn from them. With Louisiana's attorney general calling this "a victory for transparency," Thomas discusses why this information was previously under seal. She also gives her insight on how this will help in crafting new pro-life legislation.