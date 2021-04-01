Raymond Arroyo & The Thief Who Stole Heaven - with Fr. Mark Goring, CC. It's TIME to bring everyone to the Wedding Feast, back to Our Lord and Salvation Jesus Christ to be worthy of Heaven. Bear … More

It's TIME to bring everyone to the Wedding Feast, back to Our Lord and Salvation Jesus Christ to be worthy of Heaven. Bear Witness to the Gospel and the Catholic Church, be salt of the earth and bring the Good News to all the bad thieves (sinners) out there so that they can become the Good Thief and steal Heaven and steal the Most Sacred Heart and Divine Mercy of The Lord Jesus Christ before it disappears, Jesus needs your hands, feet, talented skills and voice in these times...