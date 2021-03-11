World Over - 2021-03-11 - Nina Shea with Raymond Arroyo NINA SHEA, director of The Center for Religious Freedom at The Hudson Institute joins us with a recap of the Pope's visit to Iraq, and an … More

NINA SHEA, director of The Center for Religious Freedom at The Hudson Institute joins us with a recap of the Pope's visit to Iraq, and an update on the ongoing crackdown on religious freedom by the Communist Chinese government.