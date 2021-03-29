 Gloria.tv's Secret Lenten Message: Forget About the Many
Patryk Sylwestruk
Gethsemane - Claire Ryann at 3 Years Old. Get this song on iTunes! apple.com/de/album/gethsemane-single/1099894146 Subscribe to follow us on all our music adventures! youtube.com/channel/UCfr…More
Gethsemane - Claire Ryann at 3 Years Old.

Get this song on iTunes! apple.com/de/album/gethsemane-single/1099894146

Subscribe to follow us on all our music adventures! youtube.com/channel/UCfrREf-q6PbTxNgsB5XAp6A

Instagram: instagram.com/clairecrosby/

Facebook: facebook.com/login/?next=https://www.facebook.com/Claire-Ryann-

Dad (facebook.com/panicpilotband/)

Dad's YouTube: youtube.com/channel/UCvWASh-C0UVdQ5VuaR_fKaw

The original song was written by Melanie Hoffman & is found on her "Stories of Jesus" CD. Purchase at HoffmanHouse.com: hoffmanhouse.com/stories.html

All videos of Christ are from the series of bible videos produced by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. Check them out on the Mormon YouTube Channel here: youtube.com/watch?v=FsbNRs-yWvo&list=PL4A73DDEE675FBC39

To learn more about Christ, visit churchofjesuschrist.org/comeuntochrist/easter-2021
