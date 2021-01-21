Dr. Paul Kengor Talks About the New Biden Administration and Their Historical Significance | EWTN Ne Author and professor of political science at Grove City College in Grove City, Pennsylvania, Dr. … More





Author and professor of political science at Grove City College in Grove City, Pennsylvania, Dr. Paul Kengor, joins to talk about today's events and how despite taking on a different look, the people were once again able to see a peaceful transfer of power at the nation's capital. Dr. Kengor shares his thoughts on President Joe Biden's address and his message to the nation. He explains how President Biden attending Mass this morning with members of both parties is an important show of bipartisanship, especially for the new administration. The professor of political science gives his perspective on our new vice president, the first female, first black woman and first woman of South Asian descent to hold the office. He also reflects on former President Donald Trump and his accomplishments in office. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: Dr. Paul Kengor Talks About the New Biden Administration and Their Historical Significance | EWTN NeAuthor and professor of political science at Grove City College in Grove City, Pennsylvania, Dr. Paul Kengor, joins to talk about today's events and how despite taking on a different look, the people were once again able to see a peaceful transfer of power at the nation's capital. Dr. Kengor shares his thoughts on President Joe Biden's address and his message to the nation. He explains how President Biden attending Mass this morning with members of both parties is an important show of bipartisanship, especially for the new administration. The professor of political science gives his perspective on our new vice president, the first female, first black woman and first woman of South Asian descent to hold the office. He also reflects on former President Donald Trump and his accomplishments in office. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: ewtn.com/tv/shows/ewtn-news-nightly