President Joe Biden Signs E-O Setting Up WH Faith-Based/Neighborhood Partnership Office

President Joe Biden, who spent the Valentine's weekend at Camp David, has issued an Executive Order that sets up what is being called "The White House Office of Faith-Based and Neighborhood Partnerships." Also, if you are struggling finding health insurance, or are mired in a plan that doesn't work for you or your family, you can now sign up for government insurance markets. The window of opportunity for the ACA, (Affordable Care Act) is now until May 15, 2021 in most states. And the asylum situation at the Southern Border is causing growing concern, as officials soon begin processing individuals, but are also urging patience among immigrants seeking to come to the US. EWTN News Nightly White House Correspondent Owen Jensen reports. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: ewtn.com/tv/shows/ewtn-news-nightly