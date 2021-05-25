Francis Indulges Again in His "Rigidity" Obsession

Francis made a short May 24 journey to the Ergife Palace Hotel near the Vatican to open the Italian Bishops’ General Assembly.He warned the bishops of errors in the formation of seminarians, falling again into his obsession over "rigidity" and saying that “we have seen, frequently, seminarians who look good, but who are rigid. Rigidity is not of a good spirit; behind that rigidity there are some big problems.” Francis himself is a rigid relativist.He warned about accepting seminarians who were rejected somewhere else, reminding that the Congregation for Clergy has alerted the bishops about this problem.Then, Francis observed that the Italian Synod must begin at the grassroots with “the smallest parish, the smallest diocesan institution” and be “bottom up.” The Catholic grassroots are dramatically drying up in Italy.At a certain point, Francis asked the presiding Perugia Cardinal Gualtiero Bassetti, if journalists were present. Bassetti denied and Francis said, “Then, I can speak freely now.” However, unbeknownst to Francis (and Bassetti?), the meeting was live-streamed, and the broadcast continued for another couple minutes.