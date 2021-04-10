An Explanation of the History and Importance of the Filibuster | EWTN News In Depth A decision by the Senate Parliamentarian this week will allow the slim democrat majority to bypass the legislative … More





A decision by the Senate Parliamentarian this week will allow the slim democrat majority to bypass the legislative filibuster on certain bills. The decision comes as a tug of war continues on capitol hill over whether the filibuster will be eliminated entirely. EWTN’s Kate Scanlon gives us a look at what the filibuster is, and how removing it could impact issues important to Catholics. Don't miss out on the latest news, discussion and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News In Depth delivered to your email: An Explanation of the History and Importance of the Filibuster | EWTN News In DepthA decision by the Senate Parliamentarian this week will allow the slim democrat majority to bypass the legislative filibuster on certain bills. The decision comes as a tug of war continues on capitol hill over whether the filibuster will be eliminated entirely. EWTN’s Kate Scanlon gives us a look at what the filibuster is, and how removing it could impact issues important to Catholics. Don't miss out on the latest news, discussion and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News In Depth delivered to your email: ewtn.com/tv/shows/ewtn-news-in-depth